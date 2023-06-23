PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old has been charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in Prince William County after police say he hit an officer with a stolen car while evading police.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, at around 10:06 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officers responded to a 7-Eleven on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in the Dale City area after it was reported that a 2012 Dodge Journey with the keys left inside had been stolen from the parking lot.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an officer found the stolen vehicle on Oust Lane and tried to make contact with the driver, who sped away and made a U-turn. The driver sped towards the officer, who fired their gun before being hit by the vehicle.

After hitting the officer with the vehicle, the driver lost control and crashed before getting out and running away. Police said the officer was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, after an extensive search of the area, the suspect was found near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Princedale Drive and arrested. It did not appear that the suspect had been shot during the encounter with the officer earlier.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Valmiki Deo Chandler, of Prince William, was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit and run, felony eluding and felony grand larceny auto theft. He is being held without bond.