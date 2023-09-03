LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old man from Loudoun County has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of another Loudoun 18-year-old.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Stanford Square in the Sterling area at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the deputies found 18-year-old Alex Omar Cartagena, Jr. of Loudoun, who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that day, at around 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaylin E. O’Brien of Loudoun and charged him with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

This shooting is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. McCormack of the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.