ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along Interstate 81 near mile marker 250, just north of Harrisonburg.

Police said a 2018 Ford Mustang was traveling south on I-81 at high speed when it attempted to use the right shoulder to overtake slower-moving traffic.

As a result, the Ford reportedly rear-ended a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder, according to police.

The driver of the Ford — identified as 19-year-old Christian A. Pence Campos of Timberville — died at the scene due to his injuries.

A passenger in the Ford — identified as an 18-year-old male from Timberville — suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer — identified as 28-year-old Adriel Ciceron Ciceron of Port St. Lucie, Florida — was uninjured in the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Ciceron Ciceron was charged with improperly stopping on the highway and failing to activate hazard lights.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.