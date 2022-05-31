PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old man from Davidson, North Carolina was taken into custody on May 29 in connection to a domestic assault in Prince William County.

Prince William police said 19-year-old Christopher Mintz was involved in a verbal altercation at the 5300 block of Wellington Branch Drive in Gainesville with a 20-year-old female victim that escalated when Mintz shoved her. Police said when the victim attempted to contact the police the accused grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground.

An acquaintance attempted to intervene, and police said Mintz then hit the 23-year-old man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the female victim reported minor injuries.

Police said Mintz left the scene before officers arrived. Following an investigation, police obtained warrants for Mintz’s arrest. He then turned himself in to the police the next morning, on May 29.

19-year-old Christopher Mintz (Photo Courtesy of the Prince William Police Department)

The Charges