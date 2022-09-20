FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot outside of an apartment building in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.

When the officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores of Annandale with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Diaz Florez was taken to Fairfax Hospital where he later died.

It is believed that Diaz Florez was outside with a group of friends when a confrontation with a passerby began and escalated to a shooting. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, option 2.