FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said two people died after an attack inside a home in the Reston area Friday.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that someone stabbed a woman in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way. Somebody else who was inside the home shot the person who stabbed the woman.

The accused attacker died at the scene. The woman died at the hospital from her injuries.

In all, four adults, including those who died, were in the home. A 4-year-old child also was there.