FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged after an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County Thursday night. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.

At around 8:30 p.m., along Interstate 66 near mile marker 16, a Winnebago RV traveling east crashed into an eastbound tractor-trailer. According to police, the impact of the collision caused the RV to run off the interstate, through a guardrail and down an embankment into several trees.

The driver of the RV — now identified as 25-year-old Ifreke Inyang of Houston, Texas — incurred minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was reportedly transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Two passengers of the RV — identified as 39-year-old Lenisha Simon and 24-year-old Brenda Oyervides, both of Houston, Texas — died at the scene, according to police.

Another passenger in the RV — a 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana — received life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Inyang was wearing a seatbelt but none of the passengers were, according to police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Inyang was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid operator’s license, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.