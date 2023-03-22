FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were on a trail in the Reston area where someone found two people dead Wednesday.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 3:31 p.m. that officers were in the 2300 block of Players Pond Ln. which is located near the trail where the bodies of the people who died were.

The tweet from the department said that police found a weapon. It added that there did not appear to be a threat to the public.

The Fairfax County Police Department later said that it appeared that the case appeared to be one of murder-suicide.