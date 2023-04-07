STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a community pool shooting that resulted in two teenagers being injured.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, deputies were called to Park Ridge Swimming Pool on Parkway Boulevard for a reported shooting. H.H. Poole and Parkridge Elementary were also temporarily placed on lockdown.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a teenage male with a gunshot wound in his back. According to authorities, he was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

During a search for suspects, deputies found a second teenage male who had been shot in the leg. Authorities said he was being treated.

While canvassing the scene, deputies found three firearms in a nearby wooded area. At least one suspect was taken into custody but deputies continued to search the area for accomplices and witnesses.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.