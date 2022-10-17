PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of four victims in a Woodbridge residence.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, officers were called to a residence in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court to investigate a reported shooting.

According to police, the officers found the residence in an insecure state and reportedly conducted a welfare check. Inside the home, four adult victims were found with gunshot wounds in different parts of the residence. All victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Prince William County Police detectives identified an adult male as a person of interest in the case. Police reported that the individual was speaking to investigators and no charges had been placed.

“The incident appears to be domestic-related as the parties were known to one another,” a statement from spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok reads. “The victims were preliminarily identified as two adult men and two adult women. The victim’s identities will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.”

Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

