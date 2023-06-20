PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital and two adults are in custody after police say the child came into contact with illicit drugs while in the care of a family friend.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a hospital at around 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 in response to a child overdose which reportedly took place at a home on the 12900 block of Eastham Court in the Woodbridge area.

It was determined that a 2-year-old girl was in the care of a family friend at the home when she began experiencing breathing problems, after which the family friend contacted her mother. The girl was taken to a health care center, but her condition worsened and she was taken to the hospital which officers would later respond to.

At the hospital, it was determined that the girl has come into contact with cocaine and fentanyl while in the care of the family friend. Officers searched the home of the family friend on the 12900 block of Eastham Court and found suspected illicit drugs. The family friend, identified as 43-year-old Albert Leroy Jones, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

In Jones’ home, officers found an acquaintance of his, identified as 42-year-old Shaumbay Lynne Fuller of the Strasburg area of Shenandoah County, who was also found to be in possession of suspect illicit drugs.

Fuller was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is being held without bond.