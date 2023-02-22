ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old woman is dead after police say she crashed her car in the Shirlington area of Arlington County.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of South Arlington Mill Drive just before 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When they got there, the officers found 20-year-old Mayra Cruz-Arriaza of Arlington unresponsive in the vehicle, she was taken to a local hospital where she died from injuries sustained during the crash.

It was determined that Cruz-Arriaza was heading west on Arlington Mill Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, went onto the median and hit a crosswalk pole and two trees.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lafley at 703-228-4052.