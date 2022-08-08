FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old pedestrian.

Shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, state troopers were called to the intersection of James Madison Highway and Catlett Road for a suspected hit-and-run.

According to police, a pedestrian had been walking east across James Madison Highway when he was hit by a 2017 Alfa Romeo sedan traveling northbound. The driver reportedly had a green light and was unable to avoid the collision. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not using a crosswalk, according to police.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo — a 24-year-old man from Orange County, Virginia — pulled over immediately. He was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

A second vehicle then struck the pedestrian again and continued without stopping, according to police. This vehicle is believed to be a white SUV or truck of unknown make and model.

The pedestrian — a 21-year-old man from Bealeton, Virginia — had life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation as state police work to identify the second driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie at 540-347-6200 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.