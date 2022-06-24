PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man police identified as the suspect in a road rage shooting incident in Woodbridge has been arrested.

Prince William Police said 21-year-old Meliodas Catori Okami Scindian, of Clifton, was arrested Thursday, June 23, and was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Scindian was identified as the suspect in a road rage shooting incident that was reported to have occurred in the area of Jefferson Davis Boulevard and Dale Boulevard.

21-year-old Meliodas Catori Okami Scindian, of Clifton (Photo Courtesy of Prince William County Police Departmement)

Scindian has been charged with: