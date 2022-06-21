PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man died while swimming in Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge on Saturday, June 18.

At around 1 p.m., officers from Prince William Police Department responded to Leedsylvania State Park to investigate a missing swimmer.

In the investigation, it was revealed that the man was swimming in the area of the boating docks with two acquaintances when he went under the water.

Both acquaintances tried to locate the man while a bystander contacted the police.

Police from the police department’s Marine Unit responded and assisted with locating the man. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was found and then removed from the water. Rescue personnel responded to the incident and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The cause of death is yet to be determined. At this time, the police department reports that there was no foul play concerning the death. The investigation is still ongoing.