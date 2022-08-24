FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault incident that took place in the Reston area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment on the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane on Sunday, Aug. 21. The victim reported waking up to a man standing inside her apartment. The man threatened the woman with what is believed to have been a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives quickly identified a person of interest, having investigated a peeping incident that took place in June on the same street. On Monday, Aug. 22, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the peeping incident and took 22-year-old Anthony Agee of Reston into custody.

Through an interview and multiple search warrants, detectives found evidence linking Agee to both incidents. Agee was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with peeping, indecent exposure, abduction with intent to defile, burglary, rape and obstructing the use of a phone in connection to the sexual assault.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone in the area with home surveillance systems to check them for any suspicious activity on the night of Aug. 21. Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a crime involving Agee or has information related to either of these two incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.