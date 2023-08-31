PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old man is in the hospital after police say they were involved in a crash in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Minnieville Road and Hedgewood Drive at around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 for a report of a crash.

Police determined that the driver of a 2011 BMW 535 and the driver of a 2014 Nissan 370Z were heading south at high speeds when the driver of the Nissan made an aggressive maneuver to try to pass a pickup truck.

While trying to pass the truck, the driver of the Nissan lost control and struck the driver’s side of the BMW. The impact caused both the Nissan and the BMW to leave the roadway.

The Nissan came to a stop when it hit a telephone pole, police said. The BMW hit an embankment and briefly became airborne before hitting a tree.

The driver of the BMW, identified as 23-year-old Jose Juan Bonilla Bonilla, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old man from the Woodbridge area, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by Prince William Police, who say speed is believed to be a factor.