LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car near Washington-Dulles International Airport in the Sterling area of Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.

It was determined that 25-year-old Jason Recinos-Funes of Sterling was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger on East Staunton Avenue when he hit two parked vehicles. Recinos-Funes was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have seen this with information related to this incident is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.