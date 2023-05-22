PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was shot Sunday afternoon in the Woodbridge area has died, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in the Woodbridge area at around 2:43 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 for a report of a shooting.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Michael Eugene Hawkins, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

It was determined that Hawkins was involved in a verbal altercation with another man over an ongoing dispute. The altercation escalated and the two men exchanged gunfire, Hawkins was shot in the leg and the other man ran away from the area.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.