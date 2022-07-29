STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Stafford.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, deputies were called to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Patton Drive for a reported motor vehicle collision.

An initial investigation at the scene indicated that a BMW S1000RR motorcycle had been traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road when it ran into the passenger side of a Toyota RAV4 which was turning onto Patton Drive from the westbound Garrisonville Road, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle — 27-year-old Darius Whited of Stafford –incurred life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after.

The incident remains under active investigation and anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. K.P. Lytle at 540-658-4450.