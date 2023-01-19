PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at the site of a crash involving a train and a truck in which three people were hurt Thursday morning. One of the three people who was in the truck had critical injuries.

The Prince William County Police Department said the collision happened in the 11200 block of Aden Rd. in the Nokesville area.

A helicopter flew the person who had critical injuries to the hospital for treatment.

The police department said the other two people who were in the truck were alright.