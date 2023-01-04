PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of four teenagers and the death of a 3-year-old girl at a home in Dumfries.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officers were called to a residence in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive for a reported shooting.

A police officer for the Town of Dumfries arrived at the scene first and found one of the victims outside in front of the home. Additional officers from Prince William County Police Department arrived soon after and entered the home to conduct a search for more victims.

Upon entering the home, officers found four victims in the basement area of the residence. Officers immediately began providing first aid while waiting for fire and rescue services to be cleared for safe entry into the home.

One of the victims, a 3-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The four other victims — ranging from the ages of 14 to 17 — were transported to nearby hospitals with serious, life-threatening injuries. A 13-year-old boy in another area of the home was uninjured during the shooting. The unharmed boy and four of the victims are siblings who live at the residence — the fifth victim also resides at the home but is not related.

Following an investigation, officers identified a person of interest — now identified as 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington, D.C. — and began actively searching for him.

An officer at the perimeter of the scene — at a business on Richmond Highway — observed an individual matching Oglesby’s description and detained him at the scene without incident.

The individual was later confirmed to be Oglesby who reportedly became uncooperative with investigators. According to police, Oglesby had been staying at the home and was in a relationship with one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl. During an altercation at the residence, Oglesby allegedly shot the 17-year-old in front of the residence and the four other victims located inside the home.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene. Ballistics testing will be conducted to confirm if the firearms were used in the incident.

Oglesby has been charged with the following as a result of the investigation:

One count of murder

Four counts of aggravated malicious wounding

Five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online here.