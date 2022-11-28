PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a minivan in Manassas.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, officers were called to the area of Prince William Parkway and Crooked Knoll Way for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

Following an investigation, police determined that a 2005 Toyota Sienna — driven by a 45-year-old Manassas Park man — was traveling westbound on Prince William Parkway when it struck a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian — now identified as 35-year-old Sarah Jane Williams of Dumfries — was transported to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene of the crash. Police said that speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online.