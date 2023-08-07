FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash in Frederick County on Sunday.

The crash occurred at 11:14 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, along Interstate 81 at the 310-mile marker, a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said.

A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving north on I-81 when a pedestrian suddenly ran across the road. Police said the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Nicholas B. Cooke, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer immediately pulled over and remained on the scene.

Both the driver and passenger inside the tractor-trailer were not injured in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.