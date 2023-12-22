SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a 48-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in the Mid City North area.

At 10:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Plank Road involving a 17-year-old female driver of a 2011 Dodge sedan and a 48-year-old man.

According to officials, the sedan was traveling westbound on Plank Road when it struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

Authorities said the driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and attempted life-saving measures for the victim until first responders arrived. When they arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from injuries.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the area where the victim was hit did not have a crosswalk and was not very well-lit. The victim was also wearing dark clothing.

The incident is being investigated by the Sherriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and is pending investigation and notification of the victim’s next of kin.