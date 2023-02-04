PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The American Red Cross was helping people who were put out of their home after a fire in Lake Jackson Friday.

The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue received calls about the fire in the 7000 block of Gray Fox Trail shortly after 5 p.m. When crews arrived, there were flames coming through the roof of the house.

A child, who was alone inside the home when the fire started, left the house before emergency workers got there and wasn’t hurt.

The department said the home had extensive damage and was considered unsafe by the building official, which is why the people who live there were displaced.

As of Saturday morning, investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.