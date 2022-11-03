PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of the homicide of a Woodbridge 18-year-old that occurred in late October.

Police said 18-year-old Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, of Woodbridge, was shot in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.