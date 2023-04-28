FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group who police say have been robbing 7-Elevens across the Washington, D.C. area, two of which were in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on April 12, a man walked into a 7-Eleven on the 7300 block of Richmond Highway in the Hybla Valley area, took out a handgun and demanded money.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group who police say have been robbing 7-Elevens across the Washington, D.C. area, two of which were in Fairfax County. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

On April 119, a man walked into a 7-Eleven on the 4800 block of Beauregard Street in the Lincolnia area, took out a handgun and demanded cash from the register, as well as the clerk’s wallet.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group who police say have been robbing 7-Elevens across the Washington, D.C. area, two of which were in Fairfax County. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.