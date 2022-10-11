PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a 52-year-old cold case.

According to police, on July 15, 1970, 10-year-old Patricia Ann Moore went missing from 7359 Clifton Road in the Clifton area of Fairfax County. She was reportedly walking to a friend’s home on Maple Branch Road.

(Photo: Prince William Police)

On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia’s skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.

The Prince William Police Department is asking anyone with information related to Patricia’s disappearance or death to call 703-792-7000.