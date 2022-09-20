FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A missing license plate on a car in Fredericksburg led to a high-speed chase with police, during which the suspect sped to nearly 50 miles over the speed limit.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, an officer was on patrol in Central Park at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 when he saw a car heading south on Plank Road that was missing a license plate.

The officer turned on his flashing lights in an attempt to pull the driver over, but the suspect took off, accelerating to 80 miles per hour on a road where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

The driver turned onto Route 1 and his car was quickly found by the officer sitting at the intersection of Route 1 and Beverly Lane with its lights off. The officer got out of his patrol car and approached the suspect, who then took off again heading south towards Spotsylvania County.

The officer contacted the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office to tell them to look out for the suspect, who was found in the county soon after, reportedly driving at an “excessive speed” on Harrison Road. After making several attempts to get away from police, the suspect turned onto a gravel road, got out of his car and began to run away.

The Fredericksburg Police officer and Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area in which the suspect abandoned his car and a K-9 unit found him lying in the woods.

The suspect, 57-year-old Glenn Russel Hall, Jr., of Triangle, was arrested and charged with failure to display two license plates, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, eluding police and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.