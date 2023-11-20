FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in six juveniles being hospitalized.

Around 6:15 a.m., police reported that officers were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane in Merrifield.

According to police, the crash involved seven juveniles — six of whom were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“[One] juvenile has been arrested,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.