PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 61-year-old woman is dead after police say she crashed her SUV in eastern Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Kahns Road and Dark Forest Drive at around 4:30 on Jan. 8 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that 61-year-old Linda Marie Killian of Manassas was driving a 2022 Honda CRV south on Kahns Road when it went off the roadway and down an embankment.

The SUV then went through a ravine and up a second embankment, before coming to a stop in a ditch on the other side of Dark Forest Drive.

A bystander administered CPR before Killian was taken to an area hospital, where she died later that evening. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was reported injured.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.