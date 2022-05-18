PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William police are investigating a fatal crash in the Woodbridge area that happened Tuesday afternoon.

On May 17, at 1:16 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Opitz Boulevard and Telegraph Road to the scene of a crash.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 GMC Savanna was speeding westbound on Opitz Blvd when the vehicle collided with a 2008 Ford E350 that was stopped in a lane at a red light.

The collision pushed the Ford into a third vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Sienna, that was also at the red light. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. A passenger in the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased passenger in the 2006 GMC Savanna was identified as 62-year-old Mitchell Schaffer, of Woodbridge.

The drivers of the Ford and Toyota were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip-line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.