PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 67-year-old man is dead after police say he was riding a moped which was rear-ended by a driver in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court in the Woodbridge area for a report of a crash.

Police determined that 67-year-old Junaid Mahmood Qureshi of Prince William was driving a 2019 Yamaha FX 5 Moped heading south on Neabsco Road when he approached a red light at Smoke Court and was rear-ended by the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact caused Qureshi to be ejected from the moped and thrown into the windshield of the Chevrolet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene and police do not believed alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash. Police did not identify the driver.

This crash is still under investigation.