FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 72-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing Route 1 in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 72-year-old Kim Hampton was crossing Route 1 near Beacon Hill Road in the Groveton area at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima heading south.

Hampton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene, police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Hampton is the 23rd person in Fairfax to be killed after being hit by a car so far in 2023. On this day in 2021, only 13 pedestrians had been killed after being hit by cars in Fairfax.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Fairfax Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.