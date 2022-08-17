PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Fair is currently in full swing — with several fun events still yet to take place.

Photo from Prince William County Fair website

The 73rd annual Prince William County Fair began this weekend but several events are still scheduled, including pony rides, mechanical bull rides, a sea lion show, a performance by country singer Tracy Byrd, a demolition derby and a mullet contest.

The fair is taking place at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, located at 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas. The last day of the fair is Saturday, Aug. 20.

More information about ticket prices and the event schedule can be found on the fair’s website.