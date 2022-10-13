FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has died from his injuries ten days after a motorcycle crash on South Kings Highway in Fairfax.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 3, 75-year-old Darrell Hayes was riding a 2018 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on Lantern Place when he tried to make a left turn onto South Kings Highway.

While making the turn, Hayes lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Detectives do not believe alcohol or speed were factors. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.