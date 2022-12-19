FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Falls Church area of the county.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers were called to the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Westmoreland Road for a reported vehicle crash.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives from the Fairfax Crash Reconstruction Unit determined that a pedestrian — identified as 76-year-old Tomas Machado of Falls Church — was attempting to cross Arlington Boulevard when he was struck by a 2003 Honda Accord traveling eastbound.

After hitting Machado, the driver of the Honda continued driving eastbound on Arlington Boulevard, driving over two medians as well as hitting multiple signs and a pole before coming to a stop, according to police.

Machado was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. The driver’s speed remains under investigation. Police also said there is no crosswalk at the intersection.

This is the 22nd pedestrian-related fatal crash in the county so far this year. At the same time of year in 2021, there were 13 pedestrian-related fatal crashes, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.