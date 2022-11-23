SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say his car was hit head-on by a driver on the wrong side of the road near Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, deputies responded to the 5900 block of Courthouse Road for a report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

When emergency personnel got to the scene, they found a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses reported the Toyota was heading east on Courthouse Road when it crossed the center line and hit the Infiniti head-on before overturning and hitting a tree.

The driver of the Infiniti, 78-year-old John O’Quinn of Spotsylvania was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old man who was in the Toyota was taken to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 450-582-9448.