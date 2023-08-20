STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 78-year-old woman who has gone missing.

According to the sheriff’s department, Sandra Marie Johnson is described as being a white woman and is about 5-foot-9 inches tall with blue eyes and blonde/gray hair.

Police said she was last seen Sunday, Aug. 20 at noon on Denison Street. She may have been wearing a pink long sleeve shirt with gray pants and gray sneakers. The sheriff’s department said she may be driving a gray 2015 Subaru Impreza.

Police further said the disappearance poses a credible threat to Johnson’s health and safety.

Sandra Marie Johnson (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone who may have seen Johnson is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department at 540-658-5207.