PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 8-year-old girl is dead after police say she was hit by a car in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 12200 block of Nutmeg Court in the Woodbridge area at around 6:07 p.m. on April 10 for a report of a crash involving a child.

It was determined that the driver of a 2013 Mazda 3 was heading east on Nutmeg Court when they struck an 8-year-old girl who was sitting in the roadway. The impact caused the girl to become stuck underneath the car. Fire and EMS crews were able to get her out from underneath the car, and she was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, April 29, crash investigators were made aware that the girl had died from injuries sustained during the crash.

It was determined that speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. The driver, a 69-year-old woman from the Woodbridge area, will not be charged.