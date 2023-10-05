SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 80-year-old man for allegedly shooting and murdering his wife just outside Fredericksburg.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Bonnie Brae Court for a reported domestic-related shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a woman — identified as 85-year-old Patsy C. Howard — with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper extremity. She was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested the victim’s husband, 80-year-old David C. Howard. He was charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Howard is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.