MCLEAN, Va. (WRIC) — An 80-year-old Vienna-area man has been charged in relation to a crash that killed an 86-year-old pedestrian in mid-August of this year.

The McLean Police District said Gamaathige Desoya, of the Vienna area of Fairfax County, has been charged related to a fatal pedestrian crash that happened at around 6 a.m. Aug. 12 on Kirby Rd. in the McLean area.

Detectives from the McLean Police District’s Crash Reconstruction Unit determined Desoya was driving a 2009 Toyota Sienna and was trying to make a left turn to head north on Kirby Road, from a parking lot on the 1700 block of Kirby Road.

Police said Desoya cut the turn short and entered the southbound lanes, hitting 86-year-old Brigitte Foster, who was in the crosswalk.

Foster was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Desoya remained at the scene of the crash.

On Friday, Sept. 1, police said detectives served citations for “Improper Turn and Failure to Yield for a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.” Excessive speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash, according to police.

This is the seventh pedestrian-related fatal crash in the County to date in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 12 pedestrian-related fatal crashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McLean Police District’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.