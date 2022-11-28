PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while walking in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 28, the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was heading East on Hoadly Road near Ridgefield Village Drive when he hit 82-year-old Alice L. Fouchea of Manassas, who was walking in the road.

Police responded at around 4:38 a.m. and attempted CRP on Fouchea while they waited for rescue personnel, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 66-year-old Woodbridge man, stayed at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors.

This is the seventh fatal crash in Prince William County since September.