WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one hospitalization in Warren County.

Shortly before 4:40 p.m. on Monday, July 11, state troopers were called to Bentonville Road just east of Gooney Manor Loop for a reported vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed a 1996 Ford F-250 had been traveling east on Bentonville Road when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a fence, according to police.

The driver of the Ford — identified as 84-year-old Robert F. Santmyers of Rileyville — succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

A passenger in the Ford, an 84-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to police, both Santmyers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.