PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 84-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure, and assault and battery after an incident at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Prince William County on Thursday, May 12.

Police said an employee at the 12501 Dillingham Square location in Woodbridge told officers that while she was in a massage session with a patron, the man grabbed her leg. A short time later, police said the accused made inappropriate gestures before exposing himself to the employee. The employee covered the man and resumed the massage. The man then exposed himself a second time, which prompted the employee to end the session and leave the room.

Police said that no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers identified the man as 84-year-old Charles WIlliams Lloyd Jr. He was charged on May 21.