ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 85-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Arlington.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to the 5800 block of Little Falls Road just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a woman in the road with serious injuries. The woman, 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes of Arlington, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

It was determined that a driver was turning left from John Marshall Drive onto Little Falls Road when their vehicle hit Hayes as she was crossing Little Falls Road on the crosswalk. The driver stayed at the scene.

This is still an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Galiatsos at 703-228-4163.