WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound who was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was determined during the initial investigation that the the girl was not the intended target.

Detectives have determined that a group of males who may have been juveniles were walking in the area, one of whom fired multiple shots. The group is described as Black teenage males wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 703-792-7000.