STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of its Division of Emergency Communications employees who they say helped walk a mother through giving birth over the phone.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a pregnant woman called 911 from her home in south Stafford at round 6:21 a.m. on Monday, June 26, saying that she was having contractions fewer than two minutes apart and that her baby was on the way.

The 911 dispatcher remained calm and instructed the woman to lay down a blanket and sit on the floor. At around 6:30 a.m., the baby was delivered, paramedics arrived shortly after and reported a healthy mother and baby boy.