FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 93-year-old man is dead after a crash in the West Springfield area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading west on Old Keene Mill Road tried to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard and collided into a Dodge Journey SUV heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.

The driver of the Toyota, 93-year-old John Rowley, Jr., was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening. However, Rowley’s condition worsened and he died from his injuries that evening.

It is still being determined whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.